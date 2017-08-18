Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police swooped on a house in Accrington to arrest two men in connection with a knifepoint robbery.

Officers descended on Malt Street near Accrington town centre at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 16 and sealed off the road for more than an hour.

Several other roads, including Knowlmere Street, were also cordoned off during the incident.

At least six vehicles and more than a dozen officers were deployed along with a police dogs unit.

Lancashire Police said two men were arrested for their alleged roles in a knifepoint robbery at the Rishton Mini Market on Friday, August 11.

A masked robber wielding a knife threatened the shopkeeper at the store on High Street and stole around £200 in cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 35-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

Two other people were earlier arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

A 38-year-old woman from Lostock Hall was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 24-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of robbery.