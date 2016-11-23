How we use Cookies
Urgent appeal for support for this year's annual toy appeal

Accrington Lions say time is running out to donate this year's appeal

Accrington Lions Toy Appeal 2015.

Accrington Lions bosses are urging residents to get their donations in as soon as possible to this year’s Christmas Toys and Teens Appeal.

The annual appeal provided gifts for more than 180 children last year and this year’s demand is set to be even higher.

May Edmundson said: “We have got some donations so far but I don’t know if people are leaving it to the last minute.

“We need them in as soon as possible so we can check everything is there and if they need any batteries.”

This year’s collection points are: The Accrington Market Hall office; Pampered Pets on Union Road, Oswaldtwistle; Community Solutions at Gatty Park, Church; The Globe Centre in Accrington; The Roebuck Inn in Rishton; and Sparth House on Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors.

The will be open to collections from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday and the deadline is Thursday, December 8.

Anyone wishing to arrange a collection outside these times can contact the Accrington Lions free on 0845 8337386 or May Edmundson on 07806 093068, through Facebook or by emailing accrington.lions@yahoo.co.uk.

