Vehicle fire causes rush hour lane closure at junction 7

The scene of the lane closure on the M65. Photo: Lancashire Road Police Twitter

A vehicle fire on the M65 has caused delays to commuters this evening.

Lancashire Road Police closed lane 1 of the entry slip road on Junction 7 on the M65 westbound between Altham West and Clayton-le-Moors.

This was due to a vehicle which was on fire and oil leaking onto the carriageway.

In a Twitter post at around 5.30pm the road police stated: “Regarding the partial closure at J7 M65 highways cleansing team on scene so it shouldn’t be long folks.”