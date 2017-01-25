Video will play in

Police have released CCTV after a ‘despicable’ attempt to smash into a church building using a spade.

The incident happened at the St Wulstan’s RC Church presbytery, on Rushton Street in Great Harwood, at 2.10pm on Saturday, January 14.

Officers said an offender took a spade from a nearby shed and smashed open a kitchen window.

The thief then climbed on to a wheelie bin and through the window and looked around inside before leaving empty handed.

Sgt Caroline Rigby, from Blackburn Police, said: “To think that someone would break in to a place of worship is despicable.

“Thankfully the offender made off without taking anything but the church will have incurred a cost to get the smashed window replaced.

“If you recognise the man in the footage, please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can police on 101 quoting incident reference 762 of January 14.