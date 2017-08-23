Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple have spoken of their ‘absolute devastation’ after sick thieves stole a memorial to their unborn baby from their new home.

Kyle Livesey and Paige Rhodes were left heartbroken after their baby died on May 1 this year from a miscarriage when Paige was around three months pregnant.

However, just ONE day after moving into their new home on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors a special plant pot memorial containing the baby’s remains was stolen from their back yard.

Kyle, 20, said it was the ‘final resting place for our little baby and we need it back more than anything’.

He told the Observer: “It has absolutely no face value to anybody else. It is purely sentimental to myself and my partner. It makes no sense why anyone would do this.

“We are absolutely devastated. It’s all we’ve got as a reminder to our baby.

“I’ve grown up in Clayton. All my family live in Clayton. We were really excited to move in.

“It was a new start for us both and things were looking a lot better until someone had done this absolutely horrible thing to us. We are both a bit lost now with what to do. It’s like we have gone through losing the baby all again.”

Kyle, who is studying an online Open University course, said he first realised the baby memorial was missing from the back yard on the morning of Friday, August 18, along with a large broken television belonging to the previous tenant.

When he broke the news to Blackburn College student Paige, 17, he said she ‘instantly got really upset’.

Kyle said: “I was still in shock. We just didn’t know what to do. It was a very strange situation.

“The first thing I did was knock on neighbours and a shop next door to see if they had seen anything. They all said they had seen the pot but had no idea what had happened to it.”

Kyle said they did not report the theft to police straight away, hoping the thief would ‘gain a conscience’ and return it.

The memorial included a heart-shape plaque placed in the pot which read: “In loving memory of our sleeping angel. 01/05/2017. Even the smallest of footprints have the power to leave an everlasting imprint on the Earth.”

Paige and Kyle did not know whether they were due to have a boy or a girl.

Kyle said: “We thought if one of them had taken it then they would gain a conscience and put it back so we did leave it for over a day hoping it would appear back in the garden but that didn’t happen.

“We still walk around and have a look in back alleys just hoping somebody might have thrown it out somewhere and we could find it. We just want as many people to know about it as possible because it will heighten our chances.

“We don’t really care about the person or the reason why they’ve done it. We don’t care, we just want it back. More than anything we just want it back.”

Police launch urgent appeal into ‘truly shocking and sickening theft’

The memorial, which contained a rosebush and a plaque dedicated to the baby, was stolen sometime between 12am on Thursday, August 17 and 8.30pm on Friday, August 18.

PC Paul Pountain from Accrington Police said: “This is a truly shocking and sickening theft considering there was a plaque inside the pot clearly marking that it was in memory of a lost child.

“It meant the world to this baby’s parents who are still grieving after their loss which only happened back in May.

“They are understandably very upset and just want the pot back.

“What adds to their suffering is that the remains of the baby were inside and so I urge the thieves to search their conscience, do the right thing and either speak to us or hand it back to the couple themselves.”

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 01254 353103 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference LC-20170819-1366.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.