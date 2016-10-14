How we use Cookies
VIDEO: Jesse McClure appeals for help for "awesome" amateur boxing club

But the Storage Hunters star got a pounding at the hands of Clayton ABC's finest

Jesse McClure at Clayton Boxing Club
TV star Jesse McClure got more than he bargained for after he was the special guest at an amateur boxing club for teenagers this week.

The American Storage Hunters celebrity appeared at Clayton Amateur Boxing Club to make a promotional film in support of the cash-strapped club, based off Rishton Road, Clayton-le-Moors.

The club provides a safe space and healthy focus for youngsters in the area.

After interviewing head coach John Brindle, McClure explained to camera why the club needs extra funds.

He said: “This is truly an awesome facility for young people, but we need your help. Whatever you can donate will go on a new venue, an upgrade of equipment and most of all you know this money is going to a good cause.”

McClure has made plenty of friends in the borough after declaring himself an Accrington Stanley fan, but that did not prevent him taking a bit of a pounding at the hands of Clayton ABC’s young pugilists.

The short documentary is being made free of charge for the club by Scott Dawson Advertising – as part of its ongoing Civic Pride initiative for Accrington and its surrounding districts. It will be shown at a charity boxing event hosted by Mayor of Hyndburn Tim O’Kane in February.

Coun O’Kane has chosen four charities to support during his mayoral year – Clayton Amateur Boxing Club, North West Air Ambulance, Riding for the Disabled and Rough Lee Nursing Home.

