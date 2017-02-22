Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funding has been secured for CCTV by a community in its fightback against rising crime in the area.

The Stanhill Village Residents and Fete Committee has secured £500 from the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner for new CCTV to monitor and combat crime hotspots which have caused anxiety among the community.

Recent crimes in the area include car and garage break-ins and the theft of slab stones from the village’s heritage memorial garden .

The money will pay for three sets of mobile CCTV cameras which can be loaned to residents for up to three weeks and monitored via wi-fi technology.

Richard Hooper, secretary of the committee, said: “We will have three sets of CCTV which are Wi-Fi so they can be moved around the village to problem areas. They will pick up any unwanted crime or activity or if people let their dogs foul.

“We’ll operate that and people can have them for up to three weeks if they are anxious. There will also be a sign saying we’re subject to CCTV.

“We applied to the Police and Crime Commissioner fund, the community action fund and applied for £500 which they agreed to and that’s how we got the money.”

The theft from the heritage memorial garden included stone slabs, that had been in place for over 60 years, taken from the garden’s wall and neighbouring cottages. However, increased break-ins and petty crimes have made residents in the town ‘anxious’.

Richard said there have been car break-ins and thefts from residents’ garages.

He added: “It’s a sign of a community responding to petty crimes. We took this to the village committee who applied for it. We voted for this in response to the anxiety people were suffering.

“It’s a good example of doing something as a community rather than relying on others.”

The CCTV will be purchased by the committee and is expected to in place and operational ‘within the next couple of weeks’.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “My community action fund is there for groups like the Stanhill committee who can see a way to make their community safer, or reduce crime, and want to do something about it.

“The application for mobile cameras, that can be used by anyone in the area as a deterrent, is a really innovative way for them to help tackle the issues.”

Last year a £32,300 lottery-funded heritage trail had hundreds of pounds worth of damage caused, one week ahead of the first planned walk, by vandals after being open for just two months.