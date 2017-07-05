Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Safety concerns have been raised after motorists were clocked travelling at DOUBLE the legal speed limit through a village.

Residents in Belthorn carried out a traffic survey on Belthorn Road, which is home to Belthorn Academy primary school, and revealed that vehicles cutting through the village towards the M65 were averaging speeds of 41mph in a 20mph zone.

The road is one of a number of speeding hot-spots – including Stanhill Lane, Hargreaves Road, and New Lane in Oswaldtwistle – highlighted by councillors, who have called for more deterrence measures.

Lancashire Police and Lancashire County Council bosses have confirmed they will arrange a Belthorn residents’ meeting this month to discuss the problem.

Speaking at a recent area forum meeting, Oswaldtwistle councillor Peter Britcliffe said: “I am bringing the county council portfolio holder for highways, Keith Iddon, to Oswaldtwistle to look at numerous issues.

“In Belthorn in particular, residents there did a survey and found that traffic was averaging a speed of 41mph coming down through the village on the shortcut in a 20mph zone.

“We do need more doing about speeding vehicles and more spot checks in Oswaldtwistle.”

Coun Britcliffe said some residents are undermining traffic calming measures by alerting friends and family on social media when they see a mobile speed camera.

He added: “I find it absolutely crazy that when there is a mobile speed camera you get people warning others on Facebook that there’s a speed camera there.

“Very often it’s the same people who have complained to me about speeding vehicles.

“Can I urge residents to stop informing them because this is being done for their safety.”

PCSO Julie Rosthorn said they will be stepping up patrols over the summer to tackle speeding motorists, including nuisance off-road bikers, and has appealed for the public’s support.

She told the meeting: “We had issues last year and no doubt we will get them again this year. They will be out again on off-road bikes, mopeds, quad bikes, you name it.

“We try to be as pro-active as we can and identify those who are involved.

“We are going to be utilising what we call the ‘Trojan Van’. They are plain clothed officers and they will make checks in areas that have the most problems.

“We did get a lot of success last year with people taking pictures of them, we put it on Facebook and can get them identified.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or the neighbourhood policing team on 01254 353103.