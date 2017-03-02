Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vicious thug who fractured his partner’s jaw in a drunken argument has been classed as a ‘dangerous offender’.

Andrew Haworth, of Stanley Street, Oswaldtwistle, grabbed the victim by her hair and held her head down on the carpet before repeatedly punching her.

He then wrapped his arm around her neck and told her ‘I’m going to snatch the f****** life out of you’.

Preston Crown Court heard how the 34-year-old has 16 convictions for 33 previous offences, including seven assaults, a wounding with intent, three affrays, nine criminal damages, a robbery and an arson with intent to endanger life.

Judge Simon Newell told Haworth that ‘violence has permeated your adult and juvenile life’ and that he is now considered a ‘dangerous offender’.

Haworth pleaded guilty to GBH and was jailed for 30 months with an extended two years licence period.

David Traynor, prosecuting, told the court how the assault happened on May 6 last year after the couple, who had both been drinking, got into a ‘significant argument’ in the bedroom.

The court heard how the victim couldn’t breathe after Haworth launched the attack and she passed out after he grabbed her around the neck.

When she woke up her mouth was ‘flicking’ and ‘her jaw felt loose’. She then fled the house and called the police from a nearby phone box.

Mr Traynor said she told officers that they were the ‘hardest punches she had ever felt’ and was taken to hospital with a fractured lower jaw, bruising and swelling to her left eye and a laceration to her nose. She also required surgery and five teeth to be removed.

Sentencing, Judge Newell said: “It takes some force to break a jaw in that particular position. She lost five teeth as well. She had to have full surgery and plates inserted. It’s a serious and unpleasant injury.

“Both you and (the victim) will resume your relationship and I suspect it already has.

“That causes serious concerns for the probation service and myself because, while I would accept that in regard to the general public you are not a danger, it seems to me for the foreseeable future in the relationship you have that there’s a significant risk of serious harm to her from you.

“I come to the conclusion that you are dangerous as within the meaning of the 2003 Act.”

'It’s a bleak future but they only have each other'

Defence barrister Jeremy Lasker said the couple ‘love each other’ and ‘only have each other’.

He told the court: “These two people love each other, certainly when they are sober. The trouble is both of their lives are completely blighted by alcohol. It’s fair to say the violence hasn’t always been one way.

“There was a period of time when he was in the North East and absent from drink and drugs and had a responsible job.

“He ultimately returned to Lancashire and ever since has been in a downward spiral.

“The only future they can see is a life together. It’s a bleak future but they only have each other. One can only hope they will be able to resolve their drinking issues and lead a less tempestuous life together.”

Mr Lasker provided the judge with a letter from the victim, who attended court with Haworth, which claimed that the incident and complaint had been ‘made up’.

However Judge Newell said he ‘rejected the content of the letter’ because it ‘doesn’t fall in with the facts of the case’.

He told the court that the victim made an immediate complaint to police and there was ‘blood everywhere in the house’.