A tongue-in-cheek vodka advert which parodied the iconic “Accrington Stanley, Who Are They?” milk commercial has been banned.

Black Cow enlisted original actor Carl Rice, now in his 30s, to echo the same words he once delivered as a boy, but with a glass of vodka in his hand instead of milk.

However, two complaints were made to the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) claiming it encouraged consumers to ‘adopt unwise styles of drinking and encouraged excessive drinking’.

Pure Milk Vodka, which makes the drink, said it was a ‘satirical spoof ‘of the infamous 1989 milk advert.

However, the ASA upheld the complaints and ordered that the advert must ‘not appear again in the forms complained about’.

In the ruling, the ASA said: “While we noted that this was a literal recreation of the original ad and that some viewers would recognise the element of satire, we considered that the large quantity of vodka depicted, and the replacement of the empty bottles with full ones, was nonetheless still likely to be understood as implying and encouraging excessive drinking.

“We therefore concluded that the ad was socially irresponsible and breached the code.”

The Black Cow vodka is produced in Dorset from the milk of grass-fed cows and has a number of high-profile fans including artist Damien Hirst and restaurateur Mark Hix.

Jason Barber, a dairy farmer and co-founder of Black Cow, said: “Black Cow is rapidly growing and now available in over ten countries worldwide but we sadly don’t have a TV budget just yet.

"So we’re very grateful to the two complainants for giving us a second reason to talk about how delicious Black Cow Pure Milk Vodka is.

“We don’t want to milk the point, but we were rather surprised to be chased by these complaints.”