A shoplifter fled a supermarket with a basket full of vodka after threatening a staff member with a knife.

The incident happened at the Tesco store on Queen Street in Great Harwood at around 10.15am on Saturday, July 15.

Police said the offender tried to walk out of the supermarket with around £150 worth of vodka in a basket without paying.

When he was challenged by a staff member the shoplifter said he had a knife and began to reach for his pocket.

He then ran out of the store with the vodka before fleeing in a car.

No knife was seen or produced during the incident, police said.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called by a man saying he has been threatened by a shoplifter with a knife.

"The victim challenged the shoplifter who had a basket full of vodka and was about to make for the door.

“He told him to drop the basket, when the offender said he had a knife. He hasn’t seen a knife, he just said he has a knife and reached for his pocket.

"He then ran off and jumped into a car.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 523 of July 15.