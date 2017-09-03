Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wannabe soldier fears he will miss out on a career in the army after he suffered a ‘nasty and serious injury’ during an assault on Christmas Day, a court heard.

Shane Trickett was punched by Matthew Alltree at a house party in Church and was ‘described as being lifeless, out cold and unconscious’ when he hit the floor, a judge was told.

The victim was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and bleed on the brain and now has trouble hearing, eating and sleeping.

Prosecutor Richard Haworth told Preston Crown Court how the attack happened after a separate ‘melee’ at the boozy party when soldier Gerard O’Hara punched Mr Trickett’s father, Christopher Allan.

In a victim impact statement read out at court, McDonald’s worker Mr Trickett said he was ‘not very optimistic’ about getting into the army.

The court heard how he was ‘working towards getting fit’ to pass the medical test but since the attack he has been ‘unable to train’.

Mr Haworth said the victim was told by doctors that his bleed on the brain ‘could flare up at any time’ and that he ‘was not very optimistic about being able to get into the army in due course’.

Mr Trickett said: “The attack has changed my life dramatically. It’s altered me as a person. It’s unlikely that I will get into the army now as I had hoped.

“I have a number of ongoing physical issues which are causing me problems such as hearing, eating, sleeping, and I don’t know if these will ever improve.

"My life is nothing like it was before the assault. I don’t see an improvement in any way.

“I don’t see how it will ever be the same as it was before.”

Mr Haworth said the victim now suffers from sleepless nights and headaches and pains to the back and side of his head.

He told the court that his eyesight has ‘deteriorated quite significantly’ and is ‘prone to fainting’.

Alltree, 29, of Gospel Farm Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to GBH and was jailed for 13 months.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said it was a ‘substantial blow’ which led to a ‘nasty and serious injury’ and that an ‘immediate custodial sentence is inevitable’.

The Observer reported last month how O’Hara, 30, who is based at 1st Battalion Duke of Lancasters Regiment in Episkopi, Cyprus, admitted common assault and was ordered to pay £1,600 in fines, costs and compensation at Burnley Crown Court.

'The trouble was not started by him in that house in any way, shape or form'

Defence barrister Mark Stuart said former soldier Alltree ‘bitterly regrets’ getting involved in the melee and ‘should have been on his best behaviour’.

The court heard how the labourer was subject to a suspended sentence order imposed only four months earlier for ABH where he punched his partner to the face.

Mr Stuart said: “For the majority of his adult life he has lived a blameless life. He had been in the army. Upon leaving the army he hoped to find work and certainly never expected to be in the position that he is in now.

“During the course of last year there were difficulties within his own personal life.

“The trouble was not started by him in that house in any way, shape or form. This defendant quite improperly struck that one blow.

“It’s not a sustained attack or intended to cause him any serious harm.

“The defendant bitterly regrets getting involved at all because he was there, his girlfriend was there, this should’ve been a very pleasant day.

"While I accept others may have been causing trouble he should have kept out of the way. The defendant should have been on his best behaviour.”