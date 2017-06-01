Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of food and drink lovers are expected to descend on Accrington this weekend for an annual festival.

Celebrity chefs, Second World War re-enactments, and a 1980s-themed world record attempt are just some of the attractions at the event which will bring flavours from across the world into the heart of the town.

Organisers said 14,000 people attended last year’s festival - a 40 per cent increase on 2015 - and they are expecting 2017 to be ‘bigger and better’.

There will be more than 75 stalls offering foods from North America, Asia, Africa, Europe - and Hyndburn.

Celebrity chef Richard Fox is also returning for a third year running and said he particularly enjoys the Accrington Food Festival because ‘it’s an absolutely local event’.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to Accrington. Always a great event, always busy and everyone gets involved. Over 14,000 people came last year – 40pc more than the previous year - making me feel really welcome and the quality of the local food was just outstanding.

“I’ve really enjoyed developing the spicy Moroccan lamb burger for this year’s event and now I know and understand the town I’m certain it will go down well.

“Please come along to watch me cook and be a part of this fabulous event.”

Richard will also be hosting other local restaurants on the main stage including The Balti House, Rishton, which recently received recognition by Celebrity Chef James Martin after visiting the restaurant.

A Second World War re-enactment will be held on the grounds of St James Church at 1pm.

The ‘Oops Upside Your Head’ disco world record attempt will then take place at 3pm at the church in memory of former Warner Street trader Evonne Harwood who passed away in April.

Visitors to the festival will also see the launch of an initiative to restore a 1974 Leyland Leopard which saw many years’ service on the streets of Accrington.

It has been painted in the colours of the Accrington Pals to commemorate the battalion.

A 1968 Leyland Titan double-decker bus will also pick up residents from around Hyndburn and drop them off for free in Accrington town centre.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 3.