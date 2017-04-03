Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents have expressed their dismay after we revealed reports of an outbreak of flies linked to dumped rubbish.

The Observer revealed this week that Oswaldtwistle had been hit by industrial fly-tipping with tonnes of waste being dumped at a warehouse off Stonebridge Lane on the old Lancashire Shopfitting site.

Residents were left fuming by the waste dump that led to complaints of flies in the area over Mother’s Day weekend, with many taking to our Facebook page to vent their anger.

In the summer of 2012, the town was hit by a swarm of flies as a result of more than 13,000 tonnes of industrial waste that had been dumped on Nook Lane.

Hyndburn council said the waste is being treated to eradicate flies.

A spokesperson said: “The landowner recognises the urgency of situation and they are currently talking to contractors about getting the waste moved as soon as possible.

“The waste is already being treated to eradicate the flies but we are now keen for the landowner to get the waste moved from the site without any further delay.”

The spokesperson said it could take up to a week to remove the waste.

The Environment Agency is currently investigating the fly-tipping.

Alison Stockman said: “I wondered why we had so many flies over weekend. Been ridiculous.”

Emma Chadwick said: “This explains why we have had so many flipping flies the last few days.”

Logan King said: “What? Is it happening again?”

Donna Floyd-Simpson said: “I wondered why we had so many flies.”

Pauline Fitzpatrick said: “Not again, this happened five years ago.”

Andrea Pickering said: “That’s why we have loads of flies in work.”

JoJo Hudson added: “Again???”

Have you been affected? Email our letters page at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk or join the debate on our Facebook page.