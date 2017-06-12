Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling brought his ‘March for Men’ to Accrington Stanley in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

The popular football personality is attempting to walk a marathon a day for 15 days between Exeter and Newcastle.

The eighth leg of his epic journey saw him march through Baxenden down into Accrington town centre before arriving at the Wham Stadium with his supporters.

They later gathered at Enfield Cricket Club in Church for a well-deserved rest and refreshments.

Huge Hartlepool United fan Jeff told the Observer: “It’s been pretty gruelling as there are some tough hills out there.

“Whenever I’ve been to this area I’ve been in my car and you never notice how beautiful the countryside is. It’s been a brilliant, glorious sunny day.

“I’ve been to Accrington before for matches when Hartlepool played here and when Accrington played Newcastle in the League Cup I was here for Sky.

“I look at Accrington all the time as they were in the same league as Hartlepool. They’ve had John Coleman and Paul Cook and there’s a lot of similarities between Accrington and Hartlepool, not just on the football pitch but off it too in terms of employment and infrastructure.

“Today I’ve passed the halfway point and I feel all right. That was a landmark and a bit of a pick-me-up.

“You set yourself little targets and that’s one of them. I feel surprisingly okay.”

Jeff started the day in Oldham and trekked through Rochdale, Rambottom and Haslingden before arriving in Accrington at around 6pm on Friday, June 9.

Newly re-elected Hyndburn MP Graham Jones, who joined Jeff for the last few miles of the march, said: “It’s great that Jeff is coming through Hyndburn. I’m really pleased.

“It’s a great cause because catching prostate cancer early is really important. We in Parliament support that.

“It’s a killer and I think that awareness is a really important aspect of tackling prostate cancer.”

Soccer Saturday and former Countdown presenter Jeff, who also visited Blackburn Rovers and Burnley FC over the weekend, has set himself the target of raising £500,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

He will finish his challenge on Friday, June 16.

To sponsor Jeff visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/prostatecancer/jeffsmarchformen .