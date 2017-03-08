The video will start in 8 Cancel

Youngsters and fitness fans are jumping for joy after a long-awaited trampoline park opened its doors this week.

The Jump Works, off Sydney Street in Accrington, is offering visitors an ‘unforgettable experience that fuses both fun and fitness’.

The £1 million facility opened on Saturday - nearly three weeks later than its original opening date of February 10.

The Observer reported last month how owners were forced to push back the opening as the final touches were put on the arena, but promised it would be ‘worth the wait’.

Carmela Davenport, manager at The Jump Works, said they have had a successful week so far and are looking forward to welcoming new and experience trampoline users.

She said: “It’s been really good. We didn’t tell people we were opening until 8pm on Friday night so the fact we had any customers in was a bit of a bonus.

“We had a few busy sessions and the word got round which is what we wanted.

“This week is putting all the basics in place like specific sessions and fitness classes but we are open to the public and are all good to go.”

The former car business site has been transformed over the last nine months into a 30,000 sq ft facility which includes climbing walls, battle beams, inflatable total wipeout, foam pits, dodgeball courts and Olympic trampolines.

The space-themed venue also includes a spaceship style viewing area, party rooms, birthday and weekend party zones, toddlers classes, a princess room and a cafe.

Fifty new jobs have also been created.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones and local councillors attended on Saturday to mark the opening day.

Coun Paddy Short said: “It’s great to see a major investment in the area.

“Not only has it created local jobs, but it has created an amazing venue for young and old alike to have fun while participating in healthy excercise.”

The Jump Works is open from 10am to 8pm on Monday to Friday and 9am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Prices cost £5 for fitness and toddler sessions and £8.95 for freestyle sessions. There is a minimum age limit of six years old and a maximum person weight limit of 120kg.

Users are also being warned to arrive at least 20 minutes before their booked jump time.

For more information call 01254 781117 or visit thejumpworks.co.uk.