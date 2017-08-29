The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 1,000 people gathered at Enfield Cricket Club for their very own version of the popular game show It’s a Knockout.

Eighteen teams, including work colleagues, charities and running clubs, used their wits and skills to tackle the absurd inflatable, water and sports-based challenges and raise funds for both the club and good causes.

The family fun day held on Bank Holiday Monday, in Church, also featured a bucking bronco, mini-golf, a penalty shoot-out challenge, fairground rides pizza and beer stalls and a fire engine.

Organiser Chloe Hollister said everyone had a ‘brilliant day’.

She said: “We had a really good turnout. We had 1,000 people last year and we have had more than that this time.

“The weather has been nice too. I was panicking in the morning because it didn’t look too good but it really brightened up.

“We had 18 teams take part including work teams, East Lancashire Hospice and Accrington Road Runners.

“There has been a lot more attractions this year than last year. It’s only the second year we’ve done it.

“We thought it would just be a one-off last year but everybody kept asking ‘are you doing it again’?

“A lot of hard work has gone into it but it’s worth it. It’s been brilliant.”