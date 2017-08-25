Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a pensioner was left hospitalised following a ‘serious collision’.

A grey Seat Ibiza car collided with the 69-year-old pedestrian on Blackburn Road in Great Harwood at around 8.50pm on Thursday, August 17.

Officers said the ‘local man’ was crossing the road at the junction with St Hubert’s Road.

Following the collision, the Seat then went into a nearby garden wall and a parked Vauxhall Combo van.

The pensioner was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a ‘serious condition’ with neck and back injuries.

Police said he is still being treated and is in a ‘stable condition’.

The driver of the Seat, a 20-year-old man from Rishton, was also taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Sgt Lee Campbell, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Firstly our thoughts are with the injured pedestrian who remains in hospital.

“If you saw the incident occur or the Seat Ibiza in the lead up to it happening and you haven’t already spoke with us, get in touch.

“You could have vital information that could assist us with our investigation.

“We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who has CCTV on the route from Rishton to Great Harwood.

“You can speak to us by calling 01254 353904 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1409 of August 17.”