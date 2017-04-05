Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves are believed to be responsible for the disappearance of a defibrillator from outside a children’s centre.

The life-saving equipment ‘mysteriously vanished’ from its wall-mounted cabinet at the Beeches childcare centre in Fern Gore, Accrington, and councillors believe it may have been stolen.

Coun Eamonn Higgins said: “If it has been stolen it’s probably been done to sell on eBay because they are worth a few hundred quid. It is pretty low stealing it from the wall of a children’s nursery.

“It’s ridiculous really, if that’s the case.

“I got a phone call from the community first team at the ambulance headquarters to see if I could find out what’s happened to it.

“One of the managers at the nursery had noticed the red light flashing on the cabinet and believed it might have been a fault, but what that means is that there’s no defibrillator inside.”

He added: “We can’t seem to trace that it’s been used on a job so it looks as thought it might have been taken. What generally happens is that when they are deployed they are re-stocked but on this occasion it’s a mystery what’s happened to it.”