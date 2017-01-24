Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has been hospitalised with a bleed on the brain following a collision with a car.

Police are appealing for information after a 72-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg, during the collision in Accrington.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm on Sunday, January 22 at the junction of Willows Lane and Dale Street.

Police say it is understood a Renault Megane was travelling along Willows Lane, towards Brown Street, when it was in collision with the woman as she crossed the road at the junction.

She was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital, where she remains with a bleed on the brain and a broken leg.

Officers say they would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision, or knows what happened, and who has not yet been spoken to by police.

Sgt David Hurst, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some nasty injuries and we are now in the process of piecing together exactly what occurred.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or has information about what happened, to contact us as soon as possible.”

A police spokesperson said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by police. No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information is asked to ring police on 101, quoting log number 798 of January 22.