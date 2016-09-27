Woman arrested in connection with Mohammed Yousaf death bailed

A woman arrested in connection with the death of Mohammed Yousaf in Accrington has been bailed.

The 37-year-old woman, from Todmorden, West Yorkshire, was arrested on Saturday, September 24, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

She has been now been bailed until November.

Muhammed Arif, 44, of Washington Street, Accrington, is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, September 28 accused of murdering Mr Yousaf.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mr Yousaf, 65, was found at a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers attended and found he had suffered serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.