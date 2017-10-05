Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman and baby in a pram have been involved in a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Rishton shortly after 9am on Thursday, October 5.

The woman suffered a possible arm injury and the baby was said to be ‘okay’.

Four police cars and two ambulances attended the scene and no arrests have been made.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “There’s been a minor injury collision. We were called at around 9.15am by the ambulance service.

“A vehicle has gone into a light and then possibly hit a pram.

“The baby is okay. The woman was knocked over and seems to be fine.”

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the incident at 9.07am but were unable to disclose any further information.