Woman charged in connection with death of Mohammed Yousaf

Mohammed Yousaf, 65, from Accrington, who was found dead in a flat on Granville Road.

A woman had been charged in connection with the death of Mohammed Yousaf in Accrington.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Yousaf’s body was found at a flat on Granville Road on September 21.

Rukshana Bibi, 37, of Wood Street, Todmorden, has been charged with conspiring to commit murder.

She was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 11.

Muhammed Arif, 44, of Washington Street, Accrington, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 16.

A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Accrington, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been bailed until November 3.