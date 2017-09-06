Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman driver has been attacked after a man approached her car.

Police said the man opened the door and grabbed the woman from Great Harwood by her hair before ‘punching her to the face’.

Officers said the 29-year-old victim was driving a Toyota Avensis along Blackburn Road in Accrington, when the car was approached by the offender.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said ‘it relates to a neighbour dispute’ and no arrests have been made.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, September 5 and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting log number 988 of September 5.