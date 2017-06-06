Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been hurt after a gun was fired at a house in Accrington on Monday night.

Shortly before 9.55pm on Monday, June 5 police received a report that two shots had been fired at the door of a house on Richmond Road, Accrington.

A woman aged in her 60s suffered injuries to her leg and her arm, which are not thought to be serious.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

DCI Joanne McHugh, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: “Our investigation is underway and we would like to speak to anyone who could help.

“If you were in the area of Richmond Road around the time of this incident and you have any information then please get in touch with us.

“I would like to stress that we suspect this is linked to an ongoing dispute between a group of men who are known to each other. We believe that there is no threat to the wider public, however we have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure local residents.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1491 of June 5.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.