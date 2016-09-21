Woman jailed for two years after stealing £52k from employer over eight years

A woman who stole over £52,000 from her employer to spend on Nando’s vouchers, clothing and furniture has been jailed for two years.

Kathleen Roberts, of Ashley Court, Oswaldtwistle, pilfered petty cash from Taylor Business Park in Warrington over an eight-year-period through her role as an accounts manager.

The 47-year-old then used the money to buy personal items and fuel and created false invoices for work never carried out on the site.

Roberts pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position and was jailed for two years.

Cheshire Police said Roberts stole a total of £52,155.90 from the company over the eight years.

Paul Taylor, managing director of Taylor Business Park, said he is ‘devastated’ at Roberts’ actions. He said: “To find that an employee that you have trusted for so many years has been stealing from you is devastating.

“We could have begun to understand Kate’s motivation if she had stolen from us out of necessity, but when you look at some of the items that she bought with the money – Nando’s vouchers, phone top-up cards, beds, sofa beds, garden furniture, handbags and fashionable clothing – then it’s apparent that this was a crime driven by nothing more than basic greed and a total lack of self-control.

“We feel that justice has been done here and the local police, led by Mike Luckett on this case, have been fantastic in helping us see this through.

“Mike helped us take a step back and focus on gathering the required evidence to see this taken to court with such a favourable outcome.

“The investigation that we carried out caused months of disruption.

“That said, we’re happy to move on from here and draw a line under all of this.

“It’s been a vicious learning process on our part but I imagine that Kate would be saying similar right now.”

PC Mike Luckett said Roberts ‘relied on her position of trust to siphon money from the business’.

He said: “I’m sure that her time behind bars will bring home the consequences of her actions.

“I’m pleased to see that all our hard work has resulted in this successful conviction and sends a message to those tempted by their position that crime definitely doesn’t pay and you too could end up sitting in a prison cell.”