Works could begin before the New Year on a 217-home development on a playing fields site.

Keepmoat’s scheme on Lyndon Playing Fields, to the south of Harwood Lane in Great Harwood was awarded planning permission in June .

The development consists of 20 two- and three-bedroom bungalows, 37 two-bed houses, 102 three-bed houses and 58 four-bed houses.

A Keepmoat spokesperson said: “There is also open space, a replacement play area and an upgraded public footpath to be provided as part of the development.

“We are looking to make a start on site before Christmas.

“The first activities on site will consist of preparatory works, including securing the site, establishing the site compound and some preliminary groundworks.”

In a post on the Labour group Facebook page following an information event at Great Harwood golf club, councillors Gareth Molineux and Jenny Molineux, and county councillor Miles Parkinson said a number of local residents had already enquired about buying a new home on the site.