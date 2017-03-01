Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has begun on the £2 million transformation of Rhyddings Park.

Project leaders, council officials and Friends of Rhyddings Park (FoRP) members gathered at the Oswaldtwistle park for a special ground-breaking ceremony.

The Heritage Lottery fund money will be used to restore the Coach House and create a new community venue, return the derelict walled garden to its traditional use of food growing and establishing a training and volunteering programme.

A performance space area will also be developed along with programmes of guided walks and family activities.

Ann Warrington, of FoRP, said: “We look forward to seeing the park becoming a focal point for the community, a place that is safe to enjoy the outdoors and be creative, to be the venue for performers and events.”

Coun Ken Moss added: “I’m delighted work is about to start at Rhyddings, this has been a culmination of three years hard graft for a lot of people.

“I am really excited to see how the refurbishment transforms the park over the next 12 months to make Rhyddings a park that Oswaldtwistle residents can be proud of.”