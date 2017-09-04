Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Works on the historic £2 million public square in Accrington have got underway.

Contractors started the transformation works on Monday, September 4, and aim to complete the redevelopment by ‘early summer 2018’.

The area in front of the Market Hall and Town Hall will commemorate the sacrifice and bravery of the Accrington Pals and the project also includes the restoration of historic, retail and commercial buildings.

The scheme will involve the removal of existing street furniture, excavation and construction works.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said the work will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to traders and shoppers.

He said: “Of course there will be disruption like any works but what we’ve tried to do is make sure there are still walkways between both sides of the town which is important so it’s not a total closure.”

The square will be officially opened on November 10.