Harry Potter, Horrid Henry and Alice in Wonderland - they’re just some of the amazing characters children across Hyndburn have dressed up in for World Book Day 2017.

And, after asking for readers to send us their pictures on our Facebook page, we’ve been inundated with your adorable photographs.

Schools, nurseries and libraries across the borough are marking the event, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary.

World Book Day was designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and is marked in more than 100 countries.

If you have any pictures then send them to accringtonobserver@menmedia.com or via our Facebook page.

Please include the full name, age and where you’re from and that you give parental permission for the Observer to use the photo in the paper and on our website.