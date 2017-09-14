Beverages and slices of cake will be on the go later this month at events across Hyndburn to mark the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.
The national event is Macmillan’s Cancer Support’s biggest fundraiser for people facing cancer.
The charity asks people all over the UK to host their own coffee mornings and donations on the day are made to Macmillan. Last year alone £29.5 million was raised.
Hyndburn World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events:
Rhyddings Methodist Church
10am to 12noon on Tuesday, September 26
Rhyddings Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3HQ
Includes cake stall, book stall and raffle.
Take a minute Coffee Morning
7am to 2pm on Friday, September 29
Take a Minute Butty van, Newhouse Road, Huncoat Industrial Estate, Huncoat, BB5 6NT
RSVP
Peel Park Primary School
9am - 10.15am on Friday, September 29
Alice Street, Accrington, BB5 6QR
Stacey’s Coffee Morning
10am on Friday, September 29
2 Lynton Road, Accrington, BB5 0JU
Our Yummy Cake - Bake off Challenge Coffee Morning
10am to 12noon on Friday, September 29
Springhill Care Home, Fairfield Street, Accrington, BB5 0LD
RSVP activities@springhillcare.com
Hope House Coffee Morning
10.30am on Friday, September 29
Hope House Nursing Home, Rishton Road, Clayton-le-Moors, BB5 5PN
The Walton Arms Coffee Morning
11am to 1pm on Friday, September 29
Walton Arms, Burnley Road, Altham, BB5 5UL
Lesley’s Coffee Morning
2pm on Saturday, September 30
11 Ellerbeck Road, Accrington, BB5 5AN
The first ever Coffee Morning happened back in 1990 and since then the events have raised over £165.5 million for Macmillan.
If you are holding a Macmillan coffee morning in Hyndburn which is not mentioned above, send us the details to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk or call our newsdesk on 0161 211 2977.