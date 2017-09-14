Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beverages and slices of cake will be on the go later this month at events across Hyndburn to mark the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The national event is Macmillan’s Cancer Support’s biggest fundraiser for people facing cancer.

The charity asks people all over the UK to host their own coffee mornings and donations on the day are made to Macmillan. Last year alone £29.5 million was raised.

Hyndburn World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events:

Rhyddings Methodist Church

10am to 12noon on Tuesday, September 26

Rhyddings Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Oswaldtwistle, BB5 3HQ

Includes cake stall, book stall and raffle.

Take a minute Coffee Morning

7am to 2pm on Friday, September 29

Take a Minute Butty van, Newhouse Road, Huncoat Industrial Estate, Huncoat, BB5 6NT

RSVP

Peel Park Primary School

9am - 10.15am on Friday, September 29

Alice Street, Accrington, BB5 6QR

Stacey’s Coffee Morning

10am on Friday, September 29

2 Lynton Road, Accrington, BB5 0JU

Our Yummy Cake - Bake off Challenge Coffee Morning

10am to 12noon on Friday, September 29

Springhill Care Home, Fairfield Street, Accrington, BB5 0LD

RSVP activities@springhillcare.com

Hope House Coffee Morning

10.30am on Friday, September 29

Hope House Nursing Home, Rishton Road, Clayton-le-Moors, BB5 5PN

The Walton Arms Coffee Morning

11am to 1pm on Friday, September 29

Walton Arms, Burnley Road, Altham, BB5 5UL

Lesley’s Coffee Morning

2pm on Saturday, September 30

11 Ellerbeck Road, Accrington, BB5 5AN

The first ever Coffee Morning happened back in 1990 and since then the events have raised over £165.5 million for Macmillan.

If you are holding a Macmillan coffee morning in Hyndburn which is not mentioned above, send us the details to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk or call our newsdesk on 0161 211 2977.