Former X Factor and Britain’s Got talent stars will entertain the crowds at this year’s Accrington Christmas lights switch-on later this month.

Ryan Lawrie and Sam Lavery, who appeared on last year’s X Factor series, will be joined on stage by Ella Shaw and Mr Zip from Britain’s Got Talent, Brooke Layla from The Voice Kids and Dene Michael from 80s group Black Lace.

There will also be appearances from Accrington Stanley players and their mascot Winstanley.

The town’s big Christmas lights switch-on is on Thursday, November 30, with a free live music show, fireworks, a Christmas craft market and carol singing.

The fun will start at 5.15pm at the music stage on Broadway with a fireworks display at around 7.30pm.

Some of the shops will be open for Christmas shopping and visitors can also enjoy a giant snow globe and Christmas funfair on Broadway.

A Christmas craft market will be held in The Ballroom at Accrington Town Hall from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

There will also be carol singing, a traditional market, festive face-painting and chance to meet Father Christmas and his elves.

The event is being sponsored by Duckworths Estate Agents and Accrington & Rossendale College and organised by Hyndburn council, with radio station 2BR running the live stage.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said: “At Hyndburn council we are always happy to support events that everyone in the borough can enjoy.

“We are coming up to a rather special time of year and without the sponsorship by Duckworths and Accrington & Rossendale College events like these would not go ahead.

“So, it’s great that the business and education sectors support us financially.”

Jonathan Parkinson, Director of Duckworths Estate Agents, said: “We have a very proud and deep connection to Accrington and the wider Hyndburn area and it is events like this which can truly show community cohesion.”

There are only 50 slots available to meet Father Christmas. Entry costs £10 and includes a Christmas Eve treat bag and letter from Father Christmas, a gingerbread cookie and a 10-minute festive experience with Father Christmas and his Lapland Elf.

To book a place call 01254 380293.