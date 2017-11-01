Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Creative youngsters are being challenged to design their very own Christmas card and receive a cash prize.

Accrington Market Hall is again calling on children across Hyndburn to ‘get arty’ this Christmas and design a festive card.

The winner will have 50 copies of their design professionally printed to send out to all their friends and family, as well as receiving £50 cash. There will also be two runner-up prizes of a ‘cool candy hamper’ and 20 printed copies of their design.

Almost 10,000 entry forms have been sent out to primary schools across the borough and the closing date is November 25. They can be hand delivered to the Market Office or posted to: The Market Office, Accrington Market Hall, Peel Street, Accrington, BB5 1ER.

Prize winners will be notified before November 30 and invited on to the stage at the countdown to fireworks event to be presented with their prizes and cards.