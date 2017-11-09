Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The programme for this year’s Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events has been announced.

On Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, there will be a service at the Oak Hill Park Cenotaph in Accrington. The service will get underway at 10.45am.

Armistice Day will also be commemorated with a service on the Town Hall Square in Great Harwood at 11am by the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

Services will be held across the borough on Remembrance Sunday.

Hyndburn Mayor Coun Peter Britcliffe emphasised their importance.

He said: “Remembrance is so important and attendance at the services and parades shows our respect as a community for all those who have given their lives so that we may live ours and enjoy the freedom we so often take for granted today.”

Remembrance Sunday, November 12 events:

ACCRINGTON – A service at the cenotaph in Oakhill Park at 10.40am is followed by a parade to the war memorial on Church Street. There is also free transport leaving at 10am from Accrington Bus Station, Bay 11.

ALTHAM – There is a service at 10.15am at St James Church, Altham followed by the Act of Remembrance at the war memorial.

CHURCH – A parade leaves at 10.30am from Bank Street. This will be followed by a service and wreath-laying at the war memorial in Gatty Park at 11am.

GREAT HARWOOD - Parade leaves at 10.40am from Town Gate to the war memorial in Memorial Park. At 10.55am there will be a service and wreath-laying at the war memorial. The parade will then return to Towngate for dismissal.

HUNCOAT – Assemble at the corner of Burnley Lane and Lowergate Road at 2.15pm for a procession to the war memorial for wreath-laying at 2.30pm.

BAXENDEN – There will be a service at St John’s Church at 3pm.

OSWALDTWISTLE – Meet at Thwaites Street at 2.10pm, ready for the parade along Union Road to the war memorial on Rhyddings Street for a combined service and laying of wreaths.

CLAYTON-LE-MOORS – The procession will start at 9.30am from the Arthur Wilson Centre on Pickup Street, followed by a service at All Saints Church and wreath-laying at the memorial.

RISHTON – The service starts at 9.45am at St Charles Church, followed by a parade to the war memorial at 10.30am.