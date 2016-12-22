Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman has described his side’s current issues as ‘critical’ after the team went another week without a win.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 at home by league leaders Plymouth Argyle, meaning they are now above the relegation zone on just goal difference alone.

It is a worrying time for Accrington, and while Coleman is hoping things can improve, he admits he has concerns.

“We’re in a critical situation. I’m hurting and the players are too. We don’t deserve to be here and we have got to keep believing,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’ve got to take my hat off to the players in the match against Plymouth, as I thought they were fantastic, but there seems to be a curse on the goal to stop the ball from going in the net.

“We had Seamus Conneely’s shot deflected onto the post, and then Jordan Clark’s effort deflected into the keeper’s lap while he’s lay on the floor.

“Plymouth then hit a pea-roll of a shot and it manages to go through our goalkeeper’s legs and into the net.

“It’s frustrating but I’ve got to be proud of the way that the players played. I thought the fans were fantastic too, as they tried to drag us over the line and stuck with us until the end. I’m hurting but I’m not panicking yet. I know we have a good side, but the National League is packed with good sides that were too good to go down, so we’ve got to fight our way out of it.

“We have got big characters in the team, and if we keep playing like we did against Plymouth then surely we can’t keep losing. We have got to stick our chest out and go again.”

Accrington suffered defeat against Plymouth after Craig Tanner got a late goal for the visitors at the Wham Stadium, but Coleman doesn’t think the better team won.

“They had a 10 minute spell and scored in it. We got a bit sloppy and we couldn’t get the ball out of our half for five minutes, and they got a pea-roll of a shot that went in,” he said.

“Football can be a cruel game at times, but you can’t fault us for our effort. It’s not the first time Plymouth have mugged us of a win, even though they manager may not see it that way as he didn’t last time at their place when it was the same so I’m expecting no credit from them and I don’t want any from them anyway.”

Accrington travel to Grimsby Town on Boxing Day.