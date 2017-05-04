Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

IT was another busy weekend of cricket action as ACCRINGTON suffered a 133-run defeat to Lancashire League champions Ramsbottom.

Ramsbottom won the toss and decided to bat first at Acre Bottom, but lost opener Tom Parton for just nine off the bowling of James Hayhurst.

Martin Cropper (26) and Fraser Kay (21) both managed to pass 20 runs as they helped Ramsbottom along, but it was Brad Fielding who made the biggest impact as he scored 81 from just 57 balls before he was run out by Hayhurst.

Professional Brett Pelser also contributed with an impressive 72, as Ramsbottom finished their innings on 253-6.

David Ormerod was Accrington’s best bowler with figures of 2-39, while Hayhurst, Jake Clarke and professional Michael Erlank all took one wicket each.

Accrington’s innings began with openers Ramiz Hussain (18) and Simon Hanson (12) both dismissed lbw by Simon Read, before Erlank came in and went on to hit a half century for his side.

Unfortunately, the remaining eight batsmen managed to make just 28 runs between them.

Four of those batsmen went for just one run each, with Accrington eventually bowled all out for 120 when Erlank was the final wicket to fall after scoring 56.

Jonathan Fielding finished with impressive figures of 4-39 for Ramsbottom, while Read (3-24), Josh Dentith (2-14) and Tom Booth (1-17) also contributed.

CHURCH picked up a victory after a hard-fought two wicket win against Nelson.

It was Nelson who batted first at Blackburn Road after winning the toss, with professional Devon Conway top scoring with 40.

Russell Bradley (37 not out) and Khurrum Nazir (31 not out) both passed 30 runs each as Nelson finished on 208-7 at the end of their 50 overs.

Professional Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowlers for Church, finishing with figures of 3-49 from his 14 over bowled.

He then led from the front with the bat, hitting 79 before he was dismissed by Neil Thompson.

Some of his teammates struggled to contribute, but an unbeaten 47 from Sam Holt helped the team over the line with two wickets and just three balls remaining.

GREAT HARWOOD were also victorious in their match after they defeated Enfield by four wickets at Dill Hall Lane.

Enfield were put into bat first after losing the toss, but performed fairly well, with professional Dharaka Ravi Teja hitting 84.

Declan Bailey (48 not out), Liam Jackson (30) and Lewis Wright (30) also hit decent scores to help their team finish on 215-4 after 50 overs.

Great Harwood had professional Ashen Silva to thank for helping them get the win, as he scored an unbeaten 85.

It was a nervy end when Allan Armer and Mathew Bunn were dismissed late on, but the likes of Paul Houldsworth (26), Patrick Swanney (20) and Hamim Miah (20) all contributed as Great Harwood reached their target with three balls remaining.

RISHTON suffered a heavy defeat, beaten by 147 runs against Darwen at Blackburn Road.

Darwen decided to bat, with professional Calvin Savage hitting an extremely impressive 115 not out from just 119 balls.

David Bowden reached his half-century after he finished unbeaten on 50, while Scott Friend scored 46 as Darwen ended on 253-4.

Rishton struggled to get anywhere close, bowled all out for just 106, handing Darwen an emphatic win.

Also in the Lancashire League, Bacup and Clitheroe had a thrilling finale to their game as the match finished tied at Lanehead.

Bacup won the toss and decided to field first, and they managed to dismiss opener Ali Ross for just eight runs.

Clitheroe responded well though, with Jack Dewhurst coming in at number three and making 80, while his brother Charlie Dewhurst ended on 42. The other Clitheroe batsmen didn’t contribute much else, meaning the visitors finished their innings on 205-6.

Bacup got off to a good start with their reply, as professional Ernest Kemm made an unbeaten 104.

Fellow opener Tim Farragher made 25 while Matthew Schofield finished on 52, setting the game up for an interesting conclusion.

Bacup managed to match Clitheroe’s total but unfortunately couldn’t surpass it, ending on 205-3 as the match finished all square.

Haslingden suffered defeat after they lost by four wickets in their game against East Lancashire at Alexandra Meadows.

Haslingden won the toss and decided to bat. Opener Graham Knowles hit 78, while Jo Sipocz added 38, with Haslingden finishing 192 all out.

It was a straightforward chase for East Lancs, with professional Andries Gous leading the charge with an unbeaten 90 from just 92 balls. Mo Bhada (23) and John Turner (22) chipped in as East Lancs reached the total in 39 overs, winning by four wickets.