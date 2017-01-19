Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman won’t let any of his key men go cheaply during the January transfer window.

The Reds have been busy on the incoming side of things over the past few weeks, bringing in the likes of Marek Rodak, Jonathan Edwards and Harvey Rodgers.

While Stanley have said goodbye to some players, including Gary Taylor-Fletcher, Zak Vyner, Callum Jones and Chris Eagles, Coleman is adamant that they do not need to sell any of their big names.

“There has been interest in our players from elsewhere,” he told the club’s official website. “Although we haven’t had a great season results-wise, we’ve played some good football and there have been some very good performances from our players.

“We have had a couple of enquiries but I think people think we are the Accrington of the 90s or mid 2000s and that’s not the case.

“Players will go for their market value.

“It’d be churlish for me to say that nobody is for sale, even Messi would have his price, and we’re not a club who would stunt a player’s career but we’re not going to give players away.”

Along with the three players Coleman has already brought in, he is still hoping to recruit some more players before the end of the month.

“There are specific areas I’m looking at strengthening, there will possibly be one or two more before the end of the month,” he said. “You’ve got to get the right ones in. You wouldn’t believe how much time I’ve spent on the phone in the last three days.

“Players from big clubs are desperate to go out on loan because they want a taste of the action and see it as an important step in their career and rightly so. We just have to make sure we get the right ones in.

“The loan system now takes away that they can be recalled so you have to get them right. You used to be able to have a look at them for 28 days but now you can’t do that.”

