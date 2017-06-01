Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington boxer Luke Blackledge is set to make a quick return to the ring after taking a fight against experienced Lolenga Mock on just three weeks’ notice.

Blackledge will head to the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark, to take on 45-year-old Mock in a ten round super-middleweight bout.

Mock has been a professional boxer for over 25 years, making his professional debut way back in 1991.

Mock has been enjoying a career resurgence in recent months, beating the likes of Derek Edwards and Patrick Mendy to put together an eight- fight winning streak.

His last loss came in 2013 when he was defeated by unanimous decision against Erik Skoglund for the EBU-EU light heavyweight title.

It gives him a record of 39 wins, 14 defeats and just one draw, with 13 of his wins coming by stoppage.

Mock is known to some UK fans after famously taking on former world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye early into Haye’s career.

Haye was knocked down in the second round of the bout, but recovered to stop Mock in the fourth round.

That fight took place in the cruiserweight division, with Mock now campaigning at super-middleweight.

The upcoming fight against Blackledge comes after the Accrington boxer replaced Gilbert Lenin Castillo in the fight, who has pulled out due to problems making the weight.

While he is taking the fight on short notice, Blackledge is confident he can come away from Denmark with the victory.

“I have just taken a fight at three weeks’ notice. I will be fighting Lolenga Mock, let’s go champ,” he said.

Blackledge has a record of 23 wins, three losses and two draws, with his most recent win coming on May 19 when he stopped Olegs Fedotovs in the fourth round at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

Blackledge is a former Commonwealth super-middleweight champion, having won the title against Liam Cameron in 2015. He went on to defend the belt against the likes of Lee Markham and Ishmael Tetteh, before coming up short in his British title fight with Callum Smith in December.