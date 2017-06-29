Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young boxer Thomas Varey has been celebrating recently after returning victorious from the Hull Box Cup.

The competition is one of England’s biggest Olympic style boxing tournaments with more than 250 boxers from several nations competing over three days.

Boxing clubs from as far as Australia competed in the tournament, giving some indication of the esteem in which the competition is held.

Thomas is 12 years old and defeated an unbeaten national champion to secure his place in the semi-finals where he went on to defeat the Irish champion and secure his place in the finals.

In the finals, Thomas boxed the Yorkshire champion where he claimed gold with a unanimous decision.

It is an impressive victory for Thomas, who will now try and kick on from here and continue to go from strength to strength in his career.