Clarets stunned by super Stanley

  • By

Accrington earned a dream third round EFL Cup tie after a last-gasp win over Burnley

Accrington Stanley's Matty Pearson (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Accrington Stanley 1 Burnley 0 (EFL Cup Round Two)

Jubilant Accrington Stanley achieved one of the biggest results in their history after they knocked Premier League Burnley out of the EFL Cup.

Matty Pearson got the only goal of the game in the final minute of extra time to earn his side a historic win at the Wham Stadium and send the Turf Moor millionaires crashing out of the competition.

Stanley were rewarded for their win by being handed another clash with Premier League opposition in the third round, with John Coleman’s side making the trip to West Ham United.

It means the Reds will be involved in the first ever domestic cup match to take place at West Ham’s new London Stadium.

Stanley were lively in the opening stages of the match and went close through Pearson, but his effort went into the side netting.

The Reds then had to be alert at the other end as Elliot Parish managed to punch away a Michael Kightly free kick.

Despite an indifferent start to the League Two campaign so far with just one win from four games, Stanley showed their mettle against Burnley, who were recently listed among the richest 30 clubs in the world.

There were plenty of strong tackles going in throughout the first half, with Shay McCartan the first man to go into the book for a foul.

Burnley had several chances after that, with the best falling to Kightly when he got on the end of a corner from Lukas Jutkiewicz, but he headed straight at Parish.

Accrington continued to give their all despite being three divisions below their opponents, with Mark Hughes firing an effort inches wide.

Sam Vokes missed an effort when he should have done better, before the Burnley man was then shown a yellow card moments later after a late challenge.

Burnley's Andre Gray (right) and Accrington Stanley's Seamus Conneely battle for the ball

Seamus Conneely had Stanley’s last chance before the half drew to a close, with his right footed shot from outside the box just off target.

Burnley were the livelier team after the interval, with Accrington appearing to tire as the match went on. Vokes continued to threaten, while Jutkiewicz also had the opportunity when he headed towards goal, but the chance went begging.

Both teams turned to their substitute’s bench as they tried to find a winner, with Rommy Boco coming on for McCartan, while Andre Gray replaced Vokes.

It was end to end from that point onwards as the Reds seemed to find a second wind.

McConville forced a save out of Nick Pope before Parish was required to keep out Johann Berg Gudmundsson at the other end.

The match headed into extra time, and it looked like Stanley had wasted the best chance when Boco’s header was superbly kept out by Pope.

That was until Pearson superbly slotted home in the dying seconds of extra time to earn his side an incredible 1-0 victory.

Accrington: Parish, Donacien, Beckles, Hughes, Pearson, O’Sullivan (Davies, 101), Hewitt, Conneely, McConville, McCartin (Boco 68’), Kee (Lacey 84’). Subs not used: Jones, Hery, Chapman, Sykes

