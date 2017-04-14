Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman insists his side must win their remaining five games to stand a chance of promotion after his side moved to within four points of the League Two play-off spots.

Coleman admitted he was ‘in dreamland’ having climbed away from drop zone and insisted when it comes to a possible tilt at promotion, you can just never tell in football.

A Shay McCartan free-kick sandwiched in-between a Mark Hughes’ double saw Stanley fight back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, ensuring Coleman’s side remain 13 unbeaten in the league.

The Reds now sit within reach of the play-off positions having previously been just three points above the relegation zone following their last defeat – the 2-0 loss at Portsmouth on February 11.

But speaking to the club’s official website about his side’s promotion push, Coleman said: “Who knows, we are climbing the table we haven’t gone up in a position but we are getting more points on the board.

“At Christmas time when we played Crewe we were 10 or 11 games without a win and to get 58 points – we are in dream land and to have it with five games to play it’s a testament to the players.

“We know we have got to win every game we play – there was a couple of big results that went our way.”

Coleman suggested his players are now acting like winners, arguing the previous mentality of the team was holding the club back in stages this the season and has paid tribute to Saturday’s goal scorer.

“When Seamus McCartan gets in that mood with free kicks, he is a special talent and if he looks after himself in the summer and he works hard who knows.

“We are all acting like winners, this was a game we definitely wouldn’t have won there is a change of mind set and I have got to take my hat off to them.

“The whole day was fantastic, well not the whole day but the whole second half and when we play like that, we know we are one of the best teams in the league.”

Accrington take on promotion rivals Blackpool at Bloomfield Road today (Friday).