Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman hopes his side can take confidence from the unbeaten run they are currently on.

The Reds have avoided defeat in their last four league games, including coming from behind to earn draws 2-2 draws with Doncaster and Wycombe over the past week.

Coleman now hopes that the team can kick on from here and continue this streak they find themselves on.

“An unbeaten run gives you confidence. It gives the players confidence to take setbacks in their stride,” he told the club’s official website.

The other thing is that when teams below you are losing, those points can be crucial. They can edge you further and further away from the problems.

“We’ve gone behind to lesser teams in the past and not responded so that will help them. I’d still like us to play better and I’d like us to defend better, but we just have to keep plugging away.”

Tuesday night’s latest draw at home to Wanderers saw Stanley forge ahead through Sean Clare just before half-time, only for Wycombe to hit back in the second half with two goals in a minute from Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Matty Pearson got an equaliser for the Reds to ensure that the match finished all-square, but Coleman felt his team should have had more.

“We have this habit of conceding stupid goals and that’s come to hurt us again,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s disappointing because the game was there to be won. We did the hard part by taking the lead and I wouldn’t say a draw is a fair result.

“I have to give the players some credit because they kept going until the end, but football is all about goals.

“We’ve been done by two really poor lapses of concentration and that’s something we have to address.”

Stanley were dominant in the first half, but were unable to take the majority of their chances.

Jordan Clark saw an effort saved by Jamal Blackman on 18 minutes, while Pearson also had an attempt blocked.

Wycombe were quiet, but did go close at the other end when Will de Havilland got on the end of a Paris Cowan-Hall cross, but his header went straight to Marek Rodak.

Accrington thought they should have had a penalty when Clare went down in the box, but referee Mark Brown waved away the protests.

Stanley finally took the lead in first half stoppage time when a corner from Clark fell to Clare, and he managed to head home via the underside of the crossbar to make it 1-0 at the break.

The Reds were slow out of the blocks at the start of the second half, and Wycombe made them pay when Akinfenwa levelled things up.

Poor defending from the home side allowed Michael Harriman to send a cross into the box, which Akinfenwa headed into the back of the net to equalise.

Just one minute later, Stanley were caught napping again as Joe Jacobson played in Akinfenwa for his second goal in quick succession.

Despite the lapse in concentration, Accrington were able to make amends when they made it 2-2 just after the hour mark.

Clark’s free kick was met by Pearson, who powered a header past Blackman to bring the scores level.

It was end to end as the match progressed, with both teams going close as they each tried to get a winner.

Stanley thought they had done it when Mark Hughes’ shot was goal bound, but Blackman was on hand to make a fingertip save any deny him. Clark then also saw a chipped effort come back off the woodwork.

Coleman turned to his substitute’s bench as he tried to get a goal that would see his team take the lead, bringing on Terry Gornell in place of Clare.

Wycombe had chances late on, but the Accrington defence held firm.

Accrington: Rodak, Rodgers, Pearson, Hughes, Donacien, McCartan, Conneely, Brown, Clark, Clare (Gornell 78’), Kee. Subs not used: Chapman, Davies, Boco, Husin, Shaw, Edwards