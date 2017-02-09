Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman believes the next month could turn out to be make or break for his side.

The Reds managed to put some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone last weekend when they defeated fellow strugglers Notts County 2-0 at the Wham Stadium.

It left them four points clear of the drop zone, but they now have a tough trip to promotion hopefuls Portsmouth on Saturday.

The match at Fratton Park continues a busy month for Stanley, and Coleman has made it clear just how vital the next few games are.

“We’ve got another massive game coming up this week and it’s a big month coming up that gives us the chance to either put points on the board or put ourselves under pressure,” he told the club’s official website.

“Where we are in the league is disappointing but we need to be careful we don’t get too despondent and the players don’t either.

“We have got to be upbeat and positive in the way that we train and with what we do, as we always strive to be better. I don’t think you can fault our players too much for our effort this season, as I think we’ve been the better side in more games than we haven’t been.

“We were disappointed with the recent performance against Cheltenham and the fans who went to that game deserved better than that, but other than that we have been giving effort.”

Coleman was pleased with the home fans for getting behind the team during the match against Notts County, and hopes that they can keep supporting the team for the rest of the campaign.

“In the first half against Notts County I think our nerves transmitted to the fans, but then in the second half the fans were great,” he said.

“They got behind us and kept us going which was nice to hear, and we need that for the rest of the season.”

While Stanley are the underdogs for this weekend’s game against Portsmouth, they will be hoping to replicate a big result that they achieved earlier this season – beating Pompey 1-0 at the Wham Stadium back in September.

Paddy Lacey got the only goal of the match.

Portsmouth currently sit in seventh place in the League Two table, occupying the final play-off place.

Sky Bet League Two

Stanley 2

Notts County 0

Accrington Stanley picked up a big win in their battle against relegation after defeating fellow strugglers Notts County at the Wham Stadium.

Goals from on-loan duo Harvey Rodgers and Noor Husin either side of half time helped the Reds earn their first home victory since October.

Manager John Coleman was extremely happy to pick up the three points, and dedicated the win to former Stanley director Geoff Heap, who recently passed away.

“I am delighted with the win and I would like to dedicate that to Geoff Heap,” he said.

“We lost a good friend and a great servant to Accrington Stanley over the years, and he will be missed by us all.

“It was fitting that on the week of his funeral we could give him a present of a memorable win that was hard fought and well deserved in the end.”

Accrington started the match well, with Sean McConville proving to be lively and going close for the home side.

The Reds had to remain alert at the other end though, as Mark Yeates soon fired a shot narrowly wide for Notts County.

Stanley then thought they should have had a penalty for an alleged handball in the opposition box, but referee Darren Drysdale waved away the protests.

Notts County looked to have scored when Jon Stead raced into the area and rounded goalkeeper Marek Rodak, but Mark Hughes got back in time to deny him.

Accrington then enjoyed a positive spell, where they were superbly kept out on several occasions by Notts County goalkeeper Adam Collin.

First he made a finger-tip save to stop Sean Clare’s attempt from flying in, before then being required to push the ball over the crossbar from his own player after Richard Duffy’s skewed headed looked goal-bound.

Accrington had another penalty appeal controversially turned down when Seamus Conneely looked to be fouled by Michael O’Connor, but once again Drysdale let play continue.

It looked like the match would be goalless at the interval, but Stanley managed to finally make the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time.

McConville’s cross into the box was met by Rodgers, who powered a header into the back of the net to register his first goal for the club.

Notts County looked to hit back after the interval, with Stead and Adam Campbell both threatening for the visitors.

Rommy Boco went close to doubling his side’s lead on 54 minutes when he found space, but once again Collin made the save to keep his side in it.

Billy Kee also tested the Notts County goalkeeper, before both teams turned to their substitute benches to try and freshen things up.

One player that Coleman brought on was Husin for his Stanley debut, and it turned out to be a perfect one for the new arrival. Fellow substitute Jonny Edwards raced forward and shot at goal, with Collin only able to parry it into the path of Husin, who tapped into an empty net to make it 2-0 on 80 minutes.

Accrington: Rodak, Rodgers, Beckles, Hughes, Donacien, Boco, McConville, Clare (Husin 67’), Conneely, Kee, McCartan (Edwards 69’). Subs not used: Chapman, Davies, Clark, Gornell, Shaw