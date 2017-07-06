Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kickboxer Adrian Sharrock from Accrington Fit to Fight has been celebrating recently after a couple of extremely impressive performances saw him claim not one but two titles in quick succession.

It began when the 30-year-old competed on a card in Wigan, going up against dangerous opponent Dan Morgan for the English title.

Sharrock was victorious, knocking out Morgan in the fourth round to come out on top and claim the belt. He then turned his attention to a bout at Barnsley Metrodome, fighting on an impressive kickboxing show.

Sharrock fought the unbeaten British champion Antony Byrne from Birmingham.

The Accrington fighter scored two stunning knockdowns in the second and third rounds with his tremendous punching power.

Sharrock was awarded the decision and is now the reigning English and British champion.