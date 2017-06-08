Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A football team made up entirely of MUMS is raising eyebrows as well as charity pounds.

While women’s football is growing all the time, it’s believed the Globe Bullough Park mums’ team, formed this January, is the first in the area.

Amanda Leach, of the club’s events committee, said as well as physical and social benefits of playing, it lets mums share an interest with their sons and daughters, many of whom star in the club’s junior ranks.

Amanda, who was on the team herself until falling pregnant earlier this year, said: “We decided to get a few mums together and have a bit of fun. We’ve got quite a lot now - about 17 or 18 players. A lot of us have kids in the Globe teams. It helps to get an understanding of what they are doing, while raising money. It’s gone from strength to strength.”

Managed by Ben Taylor, the team trains on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm at Globe Bullough Park and has already played several matches including against the club’s age group junior sides. A double header match against a rival mums’ team from Rose Grove set up in response to the Globe team, is also in the pipeline, with the sides set to meet at Bullough Park on July 6.

The ages of the players range from early 20s to 50s, with one player Lynne Brown not only a mum, but also a nan.

Globe’s matches are also raising hundreds of pounds for the neonatal intensive care unit charity, while the team’s kit is sponsored by People’s Ford and Girls on Top.

Amanda, whose son Nathan, nine, plays for the club, added: “Last week we had mums on one team and their kids on the other team. One mum said ‘you had better let me have that ball, or else!’

“The kids have been a bit brutal with some of the mums, but they’ve really enjoyed it. They’re quite surprised that they can kick a ball or tackle. We’ve shocked a few people.”

Player Julie Worden said: “After bringing up five children I never in my life thought that I would be playing in a football team at my age, but an opportunity came along and I just couldn’t resist.”

Chairman Wayne Roberts said: “The mums’ team was started via watching a short film on social media where I saw a group of mums from an all girls team. We ended up with our first training session with eight mums just wanting to have a bit of fun and learn what their kids go through weekly.

“The rest is history: happy kids, happy mums.”