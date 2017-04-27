Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman felt his side’s run of bad luck again came back to haunt them during the 1-0 defeat to Newport County.

Coleman has stated on numerous occasions this season that he thought his team were unlucky with a lot of things that went against them.

He thinks that was evident once again during the match with Newport, but also felt his side invited their opponents back into the game.

“We got a bit deflated when their goalkeeper made an unbelievable save a few minutes into the second half and then we lost our way a bit,” he told the club’s official website.

“Newport didn’t really gain their way, they just scored a scrappy goal that we could have stopped at source.

“A bounce in the box has gone or them but plenty didn’t go for us. I’ve been saying all along this season that luck plays a big part and we didn’t really have any against Newport.

“Once they scored they defended with their lives to hold on to their lead, so fair play to them.

“After the first five or ten minutes of the game I was worried as Newport looked to be in the ascendency and looked like they would pin us back, but after that we took control of the game.

“Going into the second half I knew who would be the more worried manager out of the two, and then we started bright after the restart.

“We had that good chance which produced a great save from the goalkeeper and then we lost our way, but at worst it should have been 0-0.

“They’ve had a chance though where we let the ball bounce and haven’t got tight to a player and they score, so we’re disappointed with it.”