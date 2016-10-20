Last-gasp hero Rommy revels in proving the doubters wrong

Rommy Boco revealed he is motivated by the doubters who thought his career was over.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been impressive since returning to Stanley in January, and scored two late goals for the Reds to help them defeat Blackpool at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

Boco hopes to continue playing to the best of his ability and showing everybody just what he is still capable of.

“People have written me off in the past and said I was finished, so I am determined to prove them wrong,” he told the club’s official website. “I know I will not play 46 games a season but I am enjoying it and every goal and every game is an addition to my career and an achievement.”

Boco scored an 89th minute penalty against Blackpool after he was fouled in the box, before finding the net again in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Blackpool were unhappy with the decision, but the midfielder insists the correct decision was made.

“I was pushed for the penalty, you don’t always see them given, but the referee had courage to give it,” he said. “The gaffer had a go at me and asked me why I hadn’t taken a penalty in the game against Cambridge when we had two saved.

“I said if a player fancies it then it’s hard to take the ball off them and the responsibility becomes bigger on you if you miss.

“But before the Blackpool game I was told, if I was on the pitch, I was on penalties and I knew where I was going to put it.

“We then pushed on and luckily enough we got the winner. It was a good feeling. Luck went our way. We may have not deserved the win but last week against Cheltenham we deserved more and ended up drawing so we will take it.”

Boco is in his third spell at the Wham Stadium, after playing from 2005 to 2008, before returning for a year in 2012.

Boco bags win at the death

Two extremely late goals from substitute Rommy Boco helped Accrington Stanley come from behind and pick up a victory over Blackpool at the Wham Stadium.

Boco scored a penalty for the Reds in the 89th minute, before finding the net again in the fourth minute of stoppage time to hand his side the win.

Stanley have now climbed into the play-off places after their victory over Blackpool, sitting in seventh place.

Blackpool went close on a couple of occasions in the opening stages of the game, with Elliot Parish keeping out an effort from Jamille Matt, before then making a good save to deny Brad Potts.

The Reds were unable to be as threatening with their chances, as Terry Gornell, Sean McConville and Scott Brown all failed to get shots on target.

Stanley thought they had taken the lead on the half hour mark when McConville had the ball in the net, but the linesman had already flagged for offside and ruled out the effort.

Accrington looked to be the better side as the match approached the interval, but they were still struggling to seriously test Sam Slocombe in the Blackpool goal.

Seamus Conneely fired one over the crossbar, then Terry Gornell sent a header wide after getting on the end of Zak Vyner’s cross.

Blackpool had the last chance as the first half ended, as Andy Taylor’s corner was headed wide by Potts.

Both teams had efforts on target at the start of the second half, resulting in both goalkeepers having to make smart saves.

Just like Accrington in the first half, Blackpool had a goal disallowed when Tom Aldred’s header appeared to deflect off a player in an offside position before going in.

The best chance of the game so far then fell to McConville, as his goal-bound shot was superbly kept out by a terrific one handed save from Slocombe.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher came off the bench and headed wide, while Jordan Clark forced another save from the Blackpool keeper.

Accrington looked like the only team who would score, but Blackpool had other ideas as they took the lead with less than 10 minutes to go.

The visitors were awarded a free kick in a dangerous position, allowing substitute Michael Cain to curl a 20-yard free-kick around the wall and into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Blackpool nearly doubled their lead moments later, as Parish was needed to make a point-blank save to deny Potts.

That save proved to be vital, as Stanley were then given the chance to level things up when they were awarded a penalty.

Boco was judged to have been pushed over in the box, before dusting himself off and slotting the spot kick home himself to equalise. He wasn’t done there, as in the dying seconds of the game he got on the end of McConville’s cross to tap home the winner and make it 2-1. That turned out to be enough, with Boco’s goals earning his side a dramatic three points.

Accrington: Parish, Vyner (McCartan 86’), Beckles, Pearson, Donacien, O’Sullivan (Boco 62’), Conneely, Brown, McConville, Clark, Gornell (Taylor-Fletcher 57’)

Subs not used: Chapman, Hughes, Jones, Lacey