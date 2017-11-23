Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman admits he only made the decision to try a new tactical system as he was arrived at the stadium for Tuesday’s match with Wycombe.

The Reds picked up a 1-0 victory in the match after Mark Hughes got the winner in the second half at the Wham Stadium.

Accrington played a 3-4-3 formation during the game, and Coleman has revealed it was a late choice to go with that style.

“We only worked on it the day before the game. We had spoke about it for a couple of weeks so we decided to give it a go,” he said. “I only really decided as I got to the ground. It was touch and go about going a different way but I wanted to be more attacking and commit more men forward.

“We created lots of chances in the first half as it was more often, and sometimes you just have to accept that. It was 3 vs 3 sometimes at the back, but we dealt well with it.

“We got to grips more than them with the system and in the last 25 minutes of the first half I thought it was all us. Mallik Wilks should have scored with a diving header, and I’d have fancied Billy Kee to hit the target just inside the box.

“They were getting pinned back and weren’t offering much or hurting us much the other way, but then they’ve made a change and brought someone on to sure up the midfield and give them solidarity in front of the back four.

“That took the pressure off our back three, and there was a different focus from then on, as it was hard to get into the game and get people on the ball in good areas.

“When we did we made a couple of chances, and the goal came from perseverance. The ball went into the box and there must be something about Mark Hughes and beating Wycombe.”