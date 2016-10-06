Rishton St Charles crowned best primary for sport THREE years running

St Charles Primary School in Rishton won primary school of the year Hyndburn Sports Award, presented by Peter Shaw, of Accrington Stanley Community Trust

Pupils and staff at Rishton St Charles primary school are celebrating winning a coveted sports prize for the third year in a row.

The school was triumphant at this year’s Hyndburn Community Sports Award, claiming the ‘Primary School of the Year’ title.

Rachael Gavin, a sports teacher at the school, said they were ‘shocked’ to receive the award for a third year running and paid tribute to the hard work of pupils, staff and parents’ support.

She said: “We didn’t think we would win it three times on the trot. We thought somebody else might get it so we were a bit shocked.

“We have built on the last two years. We do the mile challenge every year but this time we made it harder by doing a 2km run at the cricket club and raised money for some friendship benches for the playground in school.

“We also did a whole school creative week where we raised money for a defibrillator.

“Each side did a sponsored event and my class did a marathon between us and each child did so many laps of the yard. Another class did a sponsored jump and another did a sponsored skip.

“Before the summer we also did our own Olympic opening and closing ceremonies.”

Miss Gavin said the school football team was undefeated last year and their cricket team also made it to the cricket county final.

She said: “It’s getting bigger and bigger the number of children who are getting involved in sports in school and also joining clubs outside of school. The parents are so supportive and keen for the children to get involved which is great.”

The school will now represent Hyndburn at the Lancashire Awards on November 25.