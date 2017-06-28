Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sporting heroes from across the borough are set to be recognised at this year’s Hyndburn Community Sports Awards.

The ceremony celebrates the local sporting achievements of athletes, coaches, volunteers, teams, clubs and schools from across Hyndburn.

Nominations are now open for the event, now entering its 14th year, which has been organised by Hyndburn Leisure.

The categories recognise people across all aspects of sport in the borough.

Nominations will be judged by a panel and there will be a small presentation for the winners in every category. The winners will be sent on to Lancashire Sport, the County Sports Partnership, and all will be invited to the prestigious Lancashire Sports Awards event in November.

Hyndburn Leisure said this year sees a ‘couple of exciting new awards mixed in with the long established favourites’, including Community Club of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The categories include Active Workplace of the Year, Adult Volunteer of the Year (25 years old or over), Young Achiever of the Year, Coach of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Community Club of the Year, Community Project of the Year, Contribution to Women’s Participation, Lifetime Achievement Award, Primary School of the Year, Secondary School of the Year, Services to Disability Sport and the Inspire Award donated by Anne Ellwood.

Steve Tanti, chief executive of Hyndburn Leisure, said they want ‘as many people as possible to get involved with this year's awards’.

He said: “We saw some fantastic winners at last year’s awards, including John Drinkwater winning the Lifetime Achievement Award for his services to football and the Fern Gore Community.

“We hope to see a wide range of nominations again and are sure our local winners will go on to represent us well at the Lancashire Sports Awards in November.

“We want as many people as possible to get involved with this year’s awards. If you know an individual, team, club or school that you think deserves to be recognised for their sporting effort, dedication or achievements, please nominate them for this year’s awards.”

The nominations will close on Friday, August 4.

To make a nomination visit www.hyndburnleisure.co.uk/sportsawards .